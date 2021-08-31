Advertisement

Texas abortion law set to go into effect

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A controversial law in Texas banning abortions after six weeks gestation is set to go into effect on Wednesday, unless the Supreme Court weighs in.

The law bars abortions just after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is before many women even know they’re pregnant.

It is among the strictest in the nation.

On Monday, lawyers for abortion clinics in the state asked U.S. Supreme Court Justices to block the law.

The filing stated that if the law were allowed to go into effect it would “immediately and catastrophically reduce abortion access in Texas” and ultimately force many abortion clinics to close.

It said that patients “who can scrape together resources” will be forced to attempt to leave the state and others will be forced to “remain pregnant against their will.”

The law also allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the law.

