United Way now collecting supplies for Day of Caring drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United Way is getting ready to launch their Day of Caring.

The day is less than two weeks away, and this year it will be a drive to collect food and toiletries for the homeless and others in the community.

They accept necessities such as food, toiletries and cleaning supplies, however thus year they will not be accepting clothes.

The drive will be on Saturday, September 11th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can see the list of drop off locations below:

United Way Day of Caring (KGNS)

