Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police arrest a woman after she gained access to a man’s home and fired a shot in his direction following an argument.

Odalys Portillo was identified as the suspect in the case.

She reportedly gained access to the victim’s home with keys she was already in possession of.

Investigators took us through the moments before shots were fired.

“She basically went there at five in the morning and got into an argument with a male victim,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “He noticed that a weapon that he keeps in the home had been obtained by the suspect, allegedly according to the reports, and then took that weapon from her waistband and fired a shot in his direction toward the ground.”

A struggle began after the first shot, which actually set off a second one, but none of them struck the victim.

The man called 911 and officers arrived where they detained Portillo.

