Border Patrol crews ready to assist with hurricane recovery efforts

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Rescue teams continue to be on standby to help with rescue efforts in Louisiana.

Earlier this week, Border Patrol from the Laredo and New Orleans Sectors, stated that they would be ready to provide resources to the areas hit by Hurricane Ida.

Multiple agents have been preparing equipment to be able to assist in the event that they are called to action.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on their website that ICE and CBP agents will not conduct immigration enforcement at locations where disaster and emergency relief related to this storm is being provided.

This includes shelters or sites distributing emergency supplies, food and water.

