Bud Light releasing pumpkin spice.... spiked seltzer?

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Don’t tell Starbucks, but Bud Light says its new drink is the taste of fall.

The beverage company is releasing a pumpkin spice spiked seltzer. (Try saying that 5 times in a row!)

It is made with a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla.

The new drink is part of a fall-themed variety pack that includes flavors like toasted marshmallows, maple pear, and apple crisp.

It is available starting September sixth.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.