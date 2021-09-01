Bud Light releasing pumpkin spice.... spiked seltzer?
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Don’t tell Starbucks, but Bud Light says its new drink is the taste of fall.
The beverage company is releasing a pumpkin spice spiked seltzer. (Try saying that 5 times in a row!)
It is made with a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla.
The new drink is part of a fall-themed variety pack that includes flavors like toasted marshmallows, maple pear, and apple crisp.
It is available starting September sixth.
