Central Texas school district closes schools after teachers die of COVID-19

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A school district in Central Texas is closing its schools after two teachers died due to the coronavirus.

Connally Independent School District closed its seven suburban Waco campuses for the rest of the week after the death of a 41-year-old sixth grade teacher.

A district spokeswoman says her passing came after the death of a 59-year-old male 7th grade teacher.

No other information was provided on whether the two were vaccinated or not.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

