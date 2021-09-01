City of Laredo reveals plans for fallen marine’s journey

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Almost a week after the Afghanistan attack where a marine from Rio Bravo lost his life, new details are being shared on how Marine Corps Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza will be laid to rest by his community.

The City of Laredo released the route it is setting up for his arrival.

This journey will start off at the Joe Jackson Funeral Home and spans across Laredo, ending at the city cemetery.

The City of Laredo says there are no dates or times selected yet since his family will be notified 48 hours before his arrival.

