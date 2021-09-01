Advertisement

City reports increase in pediatric COVID cases

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to local health officials, every month there has been an increase in the number of positive COVID cases, with an increase percentage of those being kids.

On Tuesday, pediatric cardiologist Dr. Claire Cigarroa reported a total of 3,300 cases of COVID in just the month of August alone.

Of those, nearly a thousand were pediatric cases classified as 17 years and younger.

While Dr. Cigarroa reported a total of 60 COVID patients needing ICU care at Laredo Medical Center, she said 7 pediatric cases also needed a higher level of care, so they were transferred out to either Corpus Christi or San Antonio.

Dr. Cigarroa also noted that the increase in pediatric cases began in early August prior to the beginning of school and that the majority of those cases were kids of all ages with underlying medical conditions, as well as healthy teenagers which Cigarroa says is unusual in typical respiratory viruses.

She says this is due to the aggressive nature of the Delta variant.

