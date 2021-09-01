Advertisement

City to shine light on childhood cancer awareness

Sep. 1, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It is estimated that over 15,000 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 will be diagnosed with cancer and 1,700 will die of the disease.

In observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month which started today, the city is looking to raise awareness and spread hope for those who may be fighting their battle.

In partnership with Smiles From Heaven, the city will express the importance of educating others on the illness as well as the various services and support groups available.

Throughout the month of September, organizations are encouraged to participate in awareness campaigns recognizing children and families struggling with cancer by wearing a gold ribbon.

This afternoon, a proclamation ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. at City Hall Chambers.

