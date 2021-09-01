Community holds vigil for fallen marine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Members of the community came out to show their support for a fallen hero.

Above was the sight over by the Laredo College south campus at the intersection of Zapata Highway and Don Camilo Boulevard.

It was a vigil honoring Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo.

The public was invited to attend and bring with them candles, balloons, and patriotic items.

