Advertisement

Crickets popular at state fair

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mike Kempenich’s business gentleman forager is known for selling crickets.

The insects fit right in a honey cricket nut butter.

He works with the “three cricketeers” out of St. Louis park to grow and sell the insects as food.

Mike says about 80% of the world consumes bugs and it’s a great source of protein and minerals

Mike says his customers just can’t get enough of the savory snacks.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Cyclist found injured at north Laredo trail
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School

Latest News

A view during a preseason NFL football game, Monday between the New Orleans Saints and the...
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida
A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban’s challenges
The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
Delta to hire 1,500 new flight attendants
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire