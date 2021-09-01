Crickets popular at state fair

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mike Kempenich’s business gentleman forager is known for selling crickets.

The insects fit right in a honey cricket nut butter.

He works with the “three cricketeers” out of St. Louis park to grow and sell the insects as food.

Mike says about 80% of the world consumes bugs and it’s a great source of protein and minerals

Mike says his customers just can’t get enough of the savory snacks.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.