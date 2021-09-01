Crickets popular at state fair
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mike Kempenich’s business gentleman forager is known for selling crickets.
The insects fit right in a honey cricket nut butter.
He works with the “three cricketeers” out of St. Louis park to grow and sell the insects as food.
Mike says about 80% of the world consumes bugs and it’s a great source of protein and minerals
Mike says his customers just can’t get enough of the savory snacks.
