LISD to offer vaccines at several campuses

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independence School District along with the Gateway Community Health Clinic are continuing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our area.

Starting on Wednesday and lasting until Friday, LISD will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to students 12 years of age and older while supplies last.

The clinic will take place today at Cigarroa Middle and High school as well as Nixon High School from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Martin High School will hold its clinic on Thursday and Garcia Early College will be on Friday.

Parents must need to sign a consent form for those under 18.

Organizers ask that people who are receiving their vaccine eat and drink plenty of water before getting their shot.

