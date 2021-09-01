LPD addresses new permit-less gun carry law

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Hundreds of Texas laws are going into effect on Monday, including one that lifts some requirements on owning a handgun.

How is local law enforcement and the community handling this new “permit-lesss carry” law?

As of now, Texans who are 21 years and older can now openly carry handguns without needing a permit or any training.

The only condition is for them not to be a felon or charged with domestic violence.

Some are worried that they might fall into the wrong hands.

”I’m a license carry holder, I’ve been a gun owner for a long time, and it’s going to be a little different to adapt to this new law.”

Jordie Cruz has been a gun owner for years.

With this new law, he’s aware there might be more people carrying weapons so he showed up first thing in the morning to load up on gun supplies.

“I had to be here on time before anyone else because I know it’s going to be crazy and there’s going to be a lot of people coming in grabbing amo and stuff like that.”

While Jordie says he’s ready to defend himself if necessary, Joe Baeza from the Laredo Police Department says people should be cautious before pulling the trigger.

“If you see a situation, instead of jumping into action, you should probably call 911 and have an officer whos trained before you enact.”

Police are still recommending training and practice, although it’s no longer required to own a gun.

However, they still don’t encourage gun owners to take matters into their own hands.

“For a person to move at a moving target safely and have someone shooting back is totally a different ball game than just shooting at a paper target.”

Police are also reminding people that owning a gun comes with responsibilities.

“It takes a lot of bravery for someone to actually go and encounter someone in a mass shooting situation.”

This is why Jordie, as a licensed gun holder, also recommends getting experience handling a gun first before it leads to worse.

“We can just take our kids to the park and you never know, if you have no knowledge about guns, accidents can happen anywhere.”

There are some restrictions to this “permit-less carry” law.

A business is allowed to prohibit weapons on their establishment.

On the other hand, people who support the new permit-less law have stated the reason they support this law is because they believe Texans don’t have to have the government’s permission to exercise their constitutional rights.

