Advertisement

Mac and cheese ice cream on sale again

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for -- mac n’ cheese?

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Ice Cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product.

That company is selling $12 pints on its website, with a limit of two per customer.

It also has a link to participating stores, but that information isn’t online as of Wednesday morning.

The two companies launched a limited run of mac n’ cheese ice cream in July and it sold out quickly.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Cyclist found injured at north Laredo trail
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School

Latest News

A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban’s challenges
Walmart hiring additional seasonal workers
Walmart looking to hire seasonal workers
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
Walmart hiring additional seasonal workers
Walmart hires new seasonal workers
Man sentenced to 14 years for trafficking meth through FedEx
Man sentenced to 14 years for trafficking meth through FedEx