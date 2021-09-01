Mac and cheese ice cream on sale again

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for -- mac n’ cheese?

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese Ice Cream is back, and here’s the scoop on how to get it.

The Kraft Heinz Company is partnering with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create the product.

That company is selling $12 pints on its website, with a limit of two per customer.

It also has a link to participating stores, but that information isn’t online as of Wednesday morning.

The two companies launched a limited run of mac n’ cheese ice cream in July and it sold out quickly.

