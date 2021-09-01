Advertisement

Man sentenced to 14 years for trafficking meth through FedEx

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A south Texas resident will spend over a decade in prison for drug trafficking through FedEx.

Jose Edmundo Corona pleaded guilty to having shipped packages of meth to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Pharr between the months of September and October of 2020.

All of these boxes were identical and with similar packing styles.

After a thorough investigation, authorities found nearly 100 pounds of crystal meth valued at $300,000.

A surveillance footage showed Corona taking packages for delivery in different mailing centers through the Rio Grande Valley.

Fingerprints helped confirm Corona mailed and prepared the narcotics inside of the packages.

The 20- year-old McAllen resident was sentenced to 14 years of prison followed by a five-year parole.

