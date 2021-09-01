Advertisement

Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California

An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the...
An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the HSC-25 "Island Knights" takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during flight operations on Oct. 14, 2018, in the East China Sea.(Source: U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

The crash happened while the aircraft was “conducting routine flight operations,” according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Dr. Trevino discusses reasons for quarantine order

Latest News

Over 60 undocumented immigrants found around burning trailer
Over 60 undocumented immigrants found around burning trailer
Representative Cuellar defends president after longest war ends
Representative Cuellar defends president after end of America’s longest war
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
Patriots cut Cam Newton, clearing way for Mac Jones to start
WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage