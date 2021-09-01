Advertisement

Over 60 undocumented immigrants found around burning trailer

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol finds several undocumented people near a burning trailer 18 miles east of Laredo on Sunday.

The agents say they were out on Highway 59 when they came across the trailer. They noticed the seal was cut and someone had opened the doors.

Agents searched the area and found over 60 undocumented people hiding near the brush.

Currently the cause of the fire is unknown.

