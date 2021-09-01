Advertisement

Oxycotin lawsuit settlement expected to be reached today

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal judge is expected to rule today on whether to accept a settlement between Purdue Pharma, the maker of oxycontin, and state and local governments over the company’s alleged role in the opioid crisis.

If the judge confirms the plan, estimated to be valued at $10 billion, it could cap years of litigation.

The Sackler family would give up ownership of Purdue and pay $4.5 billion, while the company’s future profits would be used to fight the epidemic.

The most contentious issue in the settlement? The Sacklers would receive protection from opioid lawsuits.

