Pet of the Week: Michael searching for a new home

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week, a Shepard mix, Michael is looking for a new place to call home.

Michael was rescued from the city shelter back in March and has been with LAPS ever since.

He is two and a half years old, he’s a calm and quiet pup who is just patiently waiting for his new owner.

Although he may seem like an indoor dog, once he’s outside he’s ready to run and jump all over the place.

If you would like to adopt Michael, you can call LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

