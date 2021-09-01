Pillar receives federal funds as City of Laredo proclaims ‘Overdose Awareness Day’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There were more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. over the last year.

That’s according to the CDC.

Back at home, a local non-profit is looking to tackle that problem here at the local level.

The city proclaimed August 30th as ‘Overdose Awareness Day’.

It’s meant to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths while promoting all the resources available so they are able to get help before it’s too late — especially since COVID-19 took a toll on those already suffering from substance abuse.

“Sometimes because of isolation, not seeing your family members because they’re the support system for a lot of us, and people starting to use a lot of substance use to cope with symptoms.”

Elizabeth Gardner from Pillar says substance abuse has always been a problem in Laredo but even more since March 2020.

Numbers are now 50-60% higher and a big issue is many struggling with this problem, aren’t looking for help.

“Sometimes they don’t know that one, the resources are available and two, they don’t want family members to know they’re struggling with it.”

City leaders gathered alongside the organization on Tuesday morning supporting the cause by awarding a million dollars to help pillar continue their mission of providing accessible help to avoid the worst from happening.

“If in the event that you are struggling in some way with drugs, there is that potential to overdose. People do die,” Mayor of Laredo Pete Saenz told us.

Pillar goes on to say the most common cases they’ve dealt with is alcohol and marijuana abuse —with many of these addictions starting as early as age 12.

Many times there are also ties to mental health problems, which they make sure to address as well.

“Most of the time we see when there’s substance abuse, there’s also mental health disorder. That’s why its so important we treat both at the same time,” Ms. Gardner told us.

Even one life lost to overdose is significant.

To show support to those who have lost a family member, or friend due to drug overdose, on August 30th, the community is encouraged to wear purple clothing or a ribbon to show support.

