Police searching for women tied to grocery store theft

Police searching for theft suspects
Police searching for theft suspects(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating two women believed to be tied to a theft case.

Laredo Police shared images of two when who are believed to be connected to a theft at a local grocery store.

The females were seen leaving the store in a white colored pick-up truck.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of either women, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

