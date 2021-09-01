Police searching for women tied to grocery store theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating two women believed to be tied to a theft case.

Laredo Police shared images of two when who are believed to be connected to a theft at a local grocery store.

The females were seen leaving the store in a white colored pick-up truck.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of either women, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

