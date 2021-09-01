Advertisement

Representative Cuellar defends president after end of America’s longest war

By Max Fernandez
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The majority of U.S. military forces have now left Afghanistan, but the focus now is on those who were left behind.

Afghanistan is waking up to a new reality this Tuesday with the absence of us troops for the first time in almost 20 years.

Taliban leaders declared victory in the longest war the United States has ever fought and the impact is still being felt here at home.

“First of all, the war never ends, it might end in physical terms, but it never ends,” said Gabriel Lopez. “It affects generations to come. So, to say the war is over is a misunderstanding.”

As the president of the United States defends his decisions, president of the South Texas Afghanistan/Iraq Association, Gabriel Lopez wants to ensure that local military troops are recognized for their efforts overseas.

“It just shows the reflection of the Hispanic community, the contributions that we made.”

“We did lose one of our own there, David Lee Espinoza, but we have to understand what we saw there,” said Representative Henry Cuellar. “President Trump entered an agreement with the Taliban fighters, excluding the Afghanistan army. He set time tables to come in. President Biden inherited this.”

After two decades, the United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war.

The president continues to face fierce criticism for the deadly chaos of the final days in Afghanistan and for sticking with his timeline, despite leaving as many as 200 Americans behind and thousands of Afghans who worked alongside the U.S.

“The way it was handled in the very end, I think that should be handled differently,” said Cuellar. “I don’t think you should set a time table. You get out the people you need to get out and then you set the time table, but not the way he did it. So, trump set this in process and Biden should have handled this a lot better.”

Again, there are still American citizens left in Afghanistan. There are also interpreters who worked with American forces and other vulnerable afghans.

Efforts are being made to keep them hidden and sheltered until they get the right documents to potentially evacuate.

The Biden administration says more than 122,000 people including roughly 6,000 Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan.

U.S. officials are vowing to continue helping people get out, despite the troops having now left.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Dr. Trevino discusses reasons for quarantine order

Latest News

Over 60 undocumented immigrants found around burning trailer
Over 60 undocumented immigrants found around burning trailer
City reports increase in pediatric COVID cases
City reports increase in pediatric COVID cases
City reports 516 active coronavirus cases
Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza of Rio Bravo
Community holds vigil for fallen marine