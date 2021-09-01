Senator Cruz to discuss border security in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz will be making a stop in the Gateway City to discuss what he calls the border crisis.

Cruz and Representative Chip Roy will hold a border security roundtable discussion with border officials.

During the meeting they will discuss issues affecting the region such as trade, immigration, COVID-19 recovery, and national security.

The conference will take place on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Laredo Police Department headquarters.

