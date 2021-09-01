Advertisement

Several unaccompanied minors found during two smuggling busts

Unaccompanied minors found during two smuggling attempts
Unaccompanied minors found during two smuggling attempts(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts which involved several unaccompanied minors.

The first incident happened on August 28 when agents received a tip from police regarding an abandoned tractor trailer near the corner of Bob Bullock Loop and Crepusculo Drive.

Agents searched the trailer and found over 100 undocumented immigrants, five of which were unaccompanied children.

The second incident happened a couple of days later when agents at the north station spotted several people walking at a ranch in north Laredo.

Included in the group was an unaccompanied child.

In both instances, the Mexican and Honduran Consulates were contacted to assist with the processing of the minors.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Cyclist found injured at north Laredo trail
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School

Latest News

Cricket nut butter popular at state fair
Crickets popular at state fair
Cricket nut butter popular at state fair
Crickets popular at state fair
Purdue Pharma potential settlement
Oxycotin lawsuit settlement expected to be reached today
Purdue Pharma potential settlement
Oxycotin lawsuit