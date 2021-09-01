Several unaccompanied minors found during two smuggling busts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts which involved several unaccompanied minors.

The first incident happened on August 28 when agents received a tip from police regarding an abandoned tractor trailer near the corner of Bob Bullock Loop and Crepusculo Drive.

Agents searched the trailer and found over 100 undocumented immigrants, five of which were unaccompanied children.

The second incident happened a couple of days later when agents at the north station spotted several people walking at a ranch in north Laredo.

Included in the group was an unaccompanied child.

In both instances, the Mexican and Honduran Consulates were contacted to assist with the processing of the minors.

