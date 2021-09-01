LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Labor Day weekend, the sun will be out, and the guns will be out as part of the festivities.

The Arena Gun Club and local law enforcement are inviting the community to spend Labor Day at the range!

There will be plenty of live music, vendors, and activities for family members of all ages.

Law enforcement officers will also be giving away popcorn, snow cones and hot dogs while supplies last.

Not only is it a great opportunity to enjoy some of the free festivities, it’s also the perfect chance to visit the gun club if you haven’t had the time to do so.

The event will take place this Sunday, September 5th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Facemasks are highly encouraged but not mandatory.

For more information you can call the gun club at (956) 723-1911.

