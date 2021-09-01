Two Alabama linemen electrocuted in storm restoration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The heartbreak continues to unfold in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s wrath.

Two workers from Pike Electric were killed while assisting Alabama power with storm restoration in Jefferson County.

According to officials, the two linemen came in contact with electricity and were killed while repairing lines in the town of Adger.

The workers haven’t been identified, but they were both from Alabama.

A statement released by Alabama Power states, “We have been made aware of a tragic accident involving pike electric employees supporting Alabama power in storm restoration. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pike Electric family during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.