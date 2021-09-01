Advertisement

Two Alabama linemen electrocuted in storm restoration

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The heartbreak continues to unfold in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s wrath.

Two workers from Pike Electric were killed while assisting Alabama power with storm restoration in Jefferson County.

According to officials, the two linemen came in contact with electricity and were killed while repairing lines in the town of Adger.

The workers haven’t been identified, but they were both from Alabama.

A statement released by Alabama Power states, “We have been made aware of a tragic accident involving pike electric employees supporting Alabama power in storm restoration. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Pike Electric family during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Cyclist found injured at north Laredo trail
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School

Latest News

A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban’s challenges
Walmart hiring additional seasonal workers
Walmart looking to hire seasonal workers
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
Walmart hiring additional seasonal workers
Walmart hires new seasonal workers
Man sentenced to 14 years for trafficking meth through FedEx
Man sentenced to 14 years for trafficking meth through FedEx