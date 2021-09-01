United High School to honor fallen Marine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local high school is honoring a local Marine who died during the Kabul attack last week.

On Wednesday morning United High School’s Air Force ROTC program will hold a special tribute to honor 20-year-old David Lee Espinoza.

As a Marine, he was among the 13 American Troops killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

That ceremony will take place today at 8:30 a.m. at the United High School Main Campus entrance.

