United Way of Laredo’s Day of Caring announced

United Way "Day of Caring" 2021 announced
United Way "Day of Caring" 2021 announced(United Way)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One nonprofit is gearing up for a big day of giving.

United Way of Laredo’s “Day of Caring” will take place on September 11th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The group partners with more than twenty groups around town and is working with them to set up donation sites.

The hope is to raise enough money to help as many groups as they can.

“We have the South Texas Food Bank, we have Gateway Clinic -- there’s a lot of various agencies,” United Way Board President Kevin Romo said. “Our goal this year is to raise a million dollars. Once we receive these funds, we’ll distribute them to our various agencies to help them out and what they need through the following year.”

United Way "Day of Caring" 2021 announced
United Way "Day of Caring" 2021 announced(United Way)

