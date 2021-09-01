Wake up, it’s September!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It feels like we have been trapped in an endless summer with no relief in sight but keep in mind the start of the fall season is not until September 22. Until then, expect plenty of sun and heat!

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the low 80s and see a high of 103.

These triple digit temperatures aren’t going anywhere anytime soon!

On Thursday expect another high at 102 as well as Friday.

As we head into the weekend, we are expecting a slight chance of rain, but as we’ve seen in the past few days, it could just be wishful thinking.

Once we get to the extended Labor Day weekend, we’ll hit highs in the hundreds and see nothing but clear and sunny skies.

Hopefully your plans include a beach or pool and plenty of sunblock because it’s going to be a hot one!

