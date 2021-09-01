Advertisement

Wake up, it’s September!

Wake me up when September ends
Wake me up when September ends(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It feels like we have been trapped in an endless summer with no relief in sight but keep in mind the start of the fall season is not until September 22. Until then, expect plenty of sun and heat!

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the low 80s and see a high of 103.

These triple digit temperatures aren’t going anywhere anytime soon!

On Thursday expect another high at 102 as well as Friday.

As we head into the weekend, we are expecting a slight chance of rain, but as we’ve seen in the past few days, it could just be wishful thinking.

Once we get to the extended Labor Day weekend, we’ll hit highs in the hundreds and see nothing but clear and sunny skies.

Hopefully your plans include a beach or pool and plenty of sunblock because it’s going to be a hot one!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Cyclist found injured at north Laredo trail
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School

Latest News

Tuesday morning weather
Tuesday morning weather
Counting down the hours
Counting down the hours to September
Yolanda Villarreal
Last days of summer
Last days of the summer
Last remaining days of August