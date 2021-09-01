Walmart looking to hire seasonal workers
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Walmart plans to hire 20,000 supply chain workers, and raise wages ahead of the holiday season.
The full and part-time jobs will be hired at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution and fulfillment centers, and transportation offices.
Walmart also hired about 20,000 seasonal workers last year. `
The average wage for the supply chain workers will be just over $20 an hour.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.