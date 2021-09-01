Woman pleads guilty to drug smuggling charges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A North Carolina resident will spend a decade behind bars for attempting to smuggle meth into country.

Deanne Burkhart Bautista, 51 years of age, pleaded guilty to drug smuggling through Laredo, on August 4.

The incident happened on June 3, of 2020 when Bautista attempted to enter the U.S. through the Juarez Lincoln Bridge and an officer referred her to secondary inspection.

During examination, CBP officers found just over 12 pounds of meth inside her luggage which was worth roughly $27,000.

Bautista admitted she was aware that drugs were in her bags and was expected to be paid in cash to deliver drugs in Atlanta, Georgia.

She will spend ten years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

