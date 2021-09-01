Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to drug smuggling charges

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A North Carolina resident will spend a decade behind bars for attempting to smuggle meth into country.

Deanne Burkhart Bautista, 51 years of age, pleaded guilty to drug smuggling through Laredo, on August 4.

The incident happened on June 3, of 2020 when Bautista attempted to enter the U.S. through the Juarez Lincoln Bridge and an officer referred her to secondary inspection.

During examination, CBP officers found just over 12 pounds of meth inside her luggage which was worth roughly $27,000.

Bautista admitted she was aware that drugs were in her bags and was expected to be paid in cash to deliver drugs in Atlanta, Georgia.

She will spend ten years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Cyclist found injured at north Laredo trail
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
File photo: United South High School
Student injured at United South High School

Latest News

Police searching for theft suspects
Police searching for women tied to grocery store theft
Cricket nut butter popular at state fair
Crickets popular at state fair
Unaccompanied minors found during two smuggling attempts
Several unaccompanied minors found during two smuggling busts
Cricket nut butter popular at state fair
Crickets popular at state fair