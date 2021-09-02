BP arrests 12 undocumented immigrants in Encinal
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A dozen undocumented immigrants were arrested west of Encinal in two different incidents.
On August 31st, Border Patrol agents spotted a pick-up truck at a ranch.
According to a BP report, agents tried to make a traffic stop.
With the help of Encinal police and DPS, the truck was forced to stop and that’s when several people ran off.
Agents were able to arrest 6 people.
In a different incident on the same day, agents pulled over an SUV and arrested an additional 6 undocumented immigrants.
