BP arrests 12 undocumented immigrants in Encinal

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A dozen undocumented immigrants were arrested west of Encinal in two different incidents.

On August 31st, Border Patrol agents spotted a pick-up truck at a ranch.

According to a BP report, agents tried to make a traffic stop.

With the help of Encinal police and DPS, the truck was forced to stop and that’s when several people ran off.

Agents were able to arrest 6 people.

In a different incident on the same day, agents pulled over an SUV and arrested an additional 6 undocumented immigrants.

