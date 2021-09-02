Advertisement

Diocese of Laredo responds to new Texas law

Diocese of Laredo response to new Texas heartbeat bill
Diocese of Laredo response to new Texas heartbeat bill(Diocese of Laredo)
By KGNS News
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As proponents and opponents of Texas’ new law have reacted to the news, the Diocese of Laredo released a statement on their Facebook page.

In a post, the Diocese said, “Let us praise God for this monumental victory for Life! Abortions in Texas are now banned as early as 6 weeks, as soon as a heartbeat is detected. Not only will babies’ lives be saved, but many women and men will not be spared the pain of this horrific act.”

