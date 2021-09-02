Diocese of Laredo responds to new Texas law

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As proponents and opponents of Texas’ new law have reacted to the news, the Diocese of Laredo released a statement on their Facebook page.

In a post, the Diocese said, “Let us praise God for this monumental victory for Life! Abortions in Texas are now banned as early as 6 weeks, as soon as a heartbeat is detected. Not only will babies’ lives be saved, but many women and men will not be spared the pain of this horrific act.”

