DPS finds cause of rollover on mile marker 24
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On September 1st, Texas Department of Public Safety officers were called to a rollover on IH-35 near mile marker 24 in Webb County.
DPS investigated the crash and preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the semi was distracted and failed to drive in a single lane.
The semi ended up veering away from the roadway striking the center median cables and a TXDOT traffic control sign.
The semi then rolled over onto its right side.
The driver was evaluated but reported no injuries.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.