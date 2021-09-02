DPS finds cause of rollover on mile marker 24

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On September 1st, Texas Department of Public Safety officers were called to a rollover on IH-35 near mile marker 24 in Webb County.

DPS investigated the crash and preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the semi was distracted and failed to drive in a single lane.

The semi ended up veering away from the roadway striking the center median cables and a TXDOT traffic control sign.

The semi then rolled over onto its right side.

The driver was evaluated but reported no injuries.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.