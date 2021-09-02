Laredo Border Patrol find more than 100 undocumented immigrants in trailer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Border Patrol, with the help of Laredo Police, find more than a hundred undocumented individuals inside a tractor-trailer.
The incident happened earlier this week.
Laredo police noticed a tractor-trailer stopped on the side of the road near Loop 20 and noticed there was no driver inside.
After searching the vehicle’s trailer, he found multiple undocumented people inside.
A total of 120 undocumented individuals were found inside, including five juveniles from Mexico and one from Honduras.
They were turned over to Border Patrol.
