LISD hosts vaccine clinic for community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this third week of school for public school students, a local school district is holding a COVID vaccine clinic to encourage eligible students to get vaccinated.

Students signed up early Thursday morning at Martin High School, some for their first dose and others for their second.

The drive began on Wednesday and will continue through Friday.

Those who qualify are students who are 12 and older.

District officials are hoping for a good turnout.

“It’s very important for the safety of the students, for the safety of the faculty, and especially everything going on in this community and this world... with COVID-19,” said Diana Garcia.

Laredo ISD school nurses have distributed over 19,000 vaccines.

