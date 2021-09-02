Man indicted for 8th murder of the year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man allegedly linked to Laredo’s 8th murder of the year has been indicted.

A grand jury filed charges against Jose Angel Chavez Ramirez on Wednesday in the 341st District Court.

He’s accused of having killed 51-year-old Sylvia Adriana Medrano Gonzalez back on August 10th in the 9000 block of Cornell Drive.

He was arrested during a traffic stop days later.

