Advertisement

Most city pools to close for the season after Labor Day weekend

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Most of the Laredo city pools and splash pads are about to close as the fall season inches closer.

With just this weekend left to enjoy these amenities, Laredo Parks and Rec Director J.J. Gomez says Labor Day weekend is typically the last time the pools are used.

”Normally after Labor Day we close everything down for various reasons, not too many people come to the pools anymore and also most of our lifeguards go back to school, go back to college and we have a very few amount of lifeguards.”

Gomez goes on to say that the lifeguards who do remain on staff offer water aerobics, lap swimming, and water Zumba classes.

Those are held at the North Central Pool and the Inner City Pool.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Family still searching for answers after death of doctor
Bicycle spokes (Pixabay)
Cyclist found injured at north Laredo trail
UISD & LISD School Quarantine Emergency Order
Both Laredo school districts disregard health authority’s order
Connally Junior High School
Central Texas school district closes schools after teachers die of COVID-19

Latest News

Man indicted for 8th murder of the year
Man indicted for 8th murder of the year
United High School pays tribute to fallen heroes
United High School pays tribute to fallen heroes
Ted Cruz visits Laredo
Senator Ted Cruz visits Laredo to discuss border crisis
Senator Ted Cruz visits Laredo to discuss border crisis