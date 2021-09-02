Most city pools to close for the season after Labor Day weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Most of the Laredo city pools and splash pads are about to close as the fall season inches closer.

With just this weekend left to enjoy these amenities, Laredo Parks and Rec Director J.J. Gomez says Labor Day weekend is typically the last time the pools are used.

”Normally after Labor Day we close everything down for various reasons, not too many people come to the pools anymore and also most of our lifeguards go back to school, go back to college and we have a very few amount of lifeguards.”

Gomez goes on to say that the lifeguards who do remain on staff offer water aerobics, lap swimming, and water Zumba classes.

Those are held at the North Central Pool and the Inner City Pool.

