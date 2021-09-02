Advertisement

SCOTUS allows Texas abortion law to proceed

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force.

The court voted 5 to 4 late Wednesday night to deny an emergency appeal to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday.

The Texas law - signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May - prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they’re pregnant.

Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Justice Elena Kagan all dissented.

The lack of action by the nation’s high court deals a blow to Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationally.

