Texas lawmakers pass border security bill

Nearly $2 billion was allocated for border security efforts as some funds will help the state build a border wall
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The $1.8 billion bill was passed by the Texas Senate on Wednesday, September 1st.

The bill will allow Governor Abbott to allow the installation of more than 700 miles for a border barrier, although the exact areas where a barrier would be built remain unclear.

The bill, H.B. 9, was passed by a 23-8 vote after numerous changes were made from the House version.

It is now headed to the governor’s desk for signing.

A majority of the $1.8 billion will go towards border wall and fencing and the Texas National Guard will carry out the project, according to the Washington Examiner.

Some Democrats strongly opposed the bill, while others were more receptive to the idea of a wall in their district.

