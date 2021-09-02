Advertisement

United High School pays tribute to fallen heroes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In honor of David Lee Espinoza and the other 12 fallen heroes, a ceremony was held on Wednesday morning.

Dozens of people joined the United High School Air Force ROTC and Espinoza’s parents to pay tribute.

KGNS talked to Major Jose Loya who said it’s difficult to lose members of the military.

”It’s just, it’s just touching my heart, it’s just breaks my heart so those are tough, that’s why we had to do this ceremony. I just told them I was very sorry for her loss, I mean there is nothing much. I have done it in active duty... there is no words there is no words to honor him and tell the parents what he did for his country was the most heroic thing ever. That’s why there is only 1 percent of the United States serve in the military.”

Major Loya expressed his condolences to Espinoza’s family at the ceremony.

He said what Espinoza did was heroic for his country and encourages the community to respect and honor the military.

