Woman found guilty for distributing cocaine

Source: AP Newsroom
Source: AP Newsroom(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is found guilty for distributing bundles of cocaine outside several businesses.

Karla Yvonne Lozano worked with others to deliver bundles of cocaine near a Kohls in March of 2019, and outside a local Walmart a month later.

Lozano faces up to life sentence in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Her sentencing is set for December 7th.

