Woman found guilty for distributing cocaine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is found guilty for distributing bundles of cocaine outside several businesses.

Karla Yvonne Lozano worked with others to deliver bundles of cocaine near a Kohls in March of 2019, and outside a local Walmart a month later.

Lozano faces up to life sentence in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Her sentencing is set for December 7th.

