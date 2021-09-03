Agents shut down stash house organized by juveniles

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 50 people are taken into custody after Border Patrol and law enforcement shut down a stash house in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when agents received a call regarding a home that was housing several undocumented immigrants.

Webb County Constable Precinct one deputies knocked on the door and discovered 46 undocumented immigrants living inside.

It was later determined that the caretakers of the residence were two juveniles.

All individuals were medically screened and processed accordingly.

