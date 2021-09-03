Advertisement

Agents shut down stash house organized by juveniles

Agents foil shut down stash house
Agents foil shut down stash house(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 50 people are taken into custody after Border Patrol and law enforcement shut down a stash house in west Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning when agents received a call regarding a home that was housing several undocumented immigrants.

Webb County Constable Precinct one deputies knocked on the door and discovered 46 undocumented immigrants living inside.

It was later determined that the caretakers of the residence were two juveniles.

All individuals were medically screened and processed accordingly.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local mom fights for home school instruction
Local mom fights for home school instruction
Diocese of Laredo response to new Texas heartbeat bill
Diocese of Laredo responds to new Texas law
DPS officers find cause of rollover on IH-35
DPS finds cause of rollover on mile marker 24
Man indicted for 8th murder of the year
Man indicted for 8th murder of the year
Texas lawmakers pass border security bill

Latest News

Yolanda Villarreal
Prepare for a hot Labor Day weekend!
Hot Labor Day weekend
Prepare for a hot Labor Day weekend!
Yolanda Villarreal
Wednesday morning forecast
Wake me up when September ends
Wake up, it’s September!