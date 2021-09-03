Advertisement

Chicken runs away from police officer

Police officer runs after chicken
Police officer runs after chicken(Sarahi Rodriguez)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently to get away from the police!

A video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo Police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20.

We really don’t what led to the chicken run, but it may be a coincidence that it’s right in front of Bush’s Chicken.

Maybe this little guy tried to make a break for it.

Needless to say, we don’t know if he was apprehended or if he evaded arrest.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local mom fights for home school instruction
Local mom fights for home school instruction
Diocese of Laredo response to new Texas heartbeat bill
Diocese of Laredo responds to new Texas law
DPS officers find cause of rollover on IH-35
DPS finds cause of rollover on mile marker 24
Man indicted for 8th murder of the year
Man indicted for 8th murder of the year
Texas lawmakers pass border security bill

Latest News

Agents foil shut down stash house
Agents shut down stash house organized by juveniles
Hot Labor Day weekend
Prepare for a hot Labor Day weekend!
Health authority provides COVID update on Digital News Desk
Health authority provides COVID update on Digital News Desk
UISD board members meet to discuss COVID protocols
UISD board members meet to discuss COVID protocols