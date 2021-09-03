Chicken runs away from police officer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Why did the chicken cross the road? Apparently to get away from the police!

A video is making rounds on social media showing a Laredo Police officer chasing a little chicken near International and Loop 20.

We really don’t what led to the chicken run, but it may be a coincidence that it’s right in front of Bush’s Chicken.

Maybe this little guy tried to make a break for it.

Needless to say, we don’t know if he was apprehended or if he evaded arrest.

