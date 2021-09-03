Community invited to fifth annual Ride for Hope

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a local business is looking to spread hope during its annual motorcycle ride this weekend.

Lazy Boy Tattoos and the group Bella Strong will hold its fifth annual motorcycle ride.

Their mission is to honor and ride for local warriors and angels while also spreading awareness across town.

The event will take place this Saturday, September 4th at 11:30 a.m. Bikers will meet at UniTrade Stadium, and it will end at Laredo Harley Davidson.

The cost is 20 per bike and all of the proceeds will go to nonprofit organizations such as Bella Strong and the Golden Heart project.

For more information on other ways to get involved in the cause you can call 956-482-5080.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.