Congressman Cuellar releases funeral service details for fallen marine

U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza
U.S. Marine David Lee Espinoza
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our local representative released the funeral and viewing details for the fallen Laredo native who was killed in Afghanistan.

Through social media, Congressman Henry Cuellar released the following statement and details regarding the funeral services of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza:

“I would like to invite the community to join me in paying our respects to Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza and his family. The family requested that David be flown to his hometown of Laredo where he will arrive next Friday, September 10th, avoiding the possibility of additional travel from San Antonio. David gave the ultimate sacrifice to defend our rights of life and liberty—we must honor that sacrifice today and each day moving forward by putting community first, just like David would have done in our shoes.”

The schedule is as follows:

September 10th: Arrives at Laredo International Airport (Closed to Public)

September 11th: family viewing. (Closed to Public)

September 12th: public viewing (8 a.m.-Midnight)

September 13th: military procession and mass funeral. (Lyndon B. Johnson High School to City of Laredo Cemetery; Public invited to line the procession route to pay respects)

