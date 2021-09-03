Couple accused of smuggling two undocumented minors

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple is facing charges for allegedly holding two undocumented minors against their will.

Laredo Police arrested 40-year-old Luis Enrique Celis Lopez and 30-year-old Ana Laura Bautista in the case.

The incident happened just before noon on Thursday, September 2, when officers received a call from a woman saying that she and her brother were being kept at a house at the 3800 block of Corpus Christi Street.

Authorities arrived at the home and after a thorough investigation, it was determined that 14- and 11-year-old were in the country illegally and were being housed by Lopez and Bautista.

Lopez and Bautista were charged with two counts of human smuggling and operating a stash house.

