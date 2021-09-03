Advertisement

DPS foils human smuggling attempt near hotel

DPS foils human smuggling attempt
DPS foils human smuggling attempt(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety foiled a human smuggling ring at a local hotel.

The discovery was made on Wednesday, September first after DPS spotted a Chevrolet Cruze transferring several people into a Chevrolet Suburban at a hotel on San Bernardo.

Authorities apprehended 11 undocumented immigrants at the scene along with the driver identified as 26-year-old Jose Franco Barrera.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local mom fights for home school instruction
Local mom fights for home school instruction
Diocese of Laredo response to new Texas heartbeat bill
Diocese of Laredo responds to new Texas law
DPS officers find cause of rollover on IH-35
DPS finds cause of rollover on mile marker 24
Man indicted for 8th murder of the year
Man indicted for 8th murder of the year
Local homeless woman addresses ban on encampments
Local homeless woman addresses ban on encampments

Latest News

City reports increase in deaths due to COVID-19
City reports increase in deaths due to COVID-19
Give back to the banks on National Food Bank Day
Give back to the banks on National Food Bank Day
South Texas Food Bank continues summer meal program
Give back to the banks on National Food Bank Day
Judge grants injunction to block governor’s mask mandate ban
Judge grants injunction to block governor’s mask mandate ban