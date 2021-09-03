DPS foils human smuggling attempt near hotel
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety foiled a human smuggling ring at a local hotel.
The discovery was made on Wednesday, September first after DPS spotted a Chevrolet Cruze transferring several people into a Chevrolet Suburban at a hotel on San Bernardo.
Authorities apprehended 11 undocumented immigrants at the scene along with the driver identified as 26-year-old Jose Franco Barrera.
