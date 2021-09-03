Advertisement

DPS reporting fatal vehicle accident in Zapata

By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently assessing the damages of a major two vehicle crash just north of Zapata.

The accident happened on Highway 83 four miles north of Zapata.

According to reports, one person was killed in the accident.

Both lanes of travel are currently closed to the public.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect long delays.

