Four undocumented immigrants found by Zapata authorities

Deputies find four undocumented immigrants left stranded
Deputies find four undocumented immigrants left stranded
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Four undocumented immigrants who were left stranded were found by authorities in Zapata.

The discovery was made on Tuesday, August 31st when Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call regarding suspicious people asking for rides along Highway 83.

Authorities arrived at the scene and spotted four undocumented immigrants walking near Roy Rash Ranch.

The immigrants told deputies that they were walking with a group of people, and they were abandoned by their group.

A total of four undocumented immigrants were detained and turned over to US Border Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

